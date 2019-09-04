|
|
Sonia Lozowski, age 90 years, of Browns Mills, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.
She was a native of Trieste, Italy, married a career serviceman and came to the United States in 1959. She was a resident of Browns Mills since 1965.
Sonia was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.
She was a life member of the Cookstown VFW Post # 6590 Ladies Auxiliary and was a former member of the Browns Mills Fire Co. # 1 Ladies Auxiliary. She also was a member of the Browns Mills Senior Center.
Sonia loved playing Bingo, going to the casinos, crocheting and bowling in her early years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Lozowski, and daughter, Giordana (Donna) Cox.
She was the beloved mother of Deborah R. Gossard and husband, John, and the dear grandmother of David Beckner, Jeffrey Beckner, Santana Gossard (Arthur), Ariana Gossard (Mark) and Preston Gossard. She is also survived by four great grandaughters, Krystin, Abigail, Anaira and Amellia, one great great grandson, and her beloved dog, Roxie.
There willl be a viewing and visitation for Sonia from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday morning, at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019