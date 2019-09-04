Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Iolanda Lozowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iolanda "Sonia" Lozowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iolanda "Sonia" Lozowski Obituary
Sonia Lozowski, age 90 years, of Browns Mills, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.

She was a native of Trieste, Italy, married a career serviceman and came to the United States in 1959. She was a resident of Browns Mills since 1965.

Sonia was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

She was a life member of the Cookstown VFW Post # 6590 Ladies Auxiliary and was a former member of the Browns Mills Fire Co. # 1 Ladies Auxiliary. She also was a member of the Browns Mills Senior Center.

Sonia loved playing Bingo, going to the casinos, crocheting and bowling in her early years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Lozowski, and daughter, Giordana (Donna) Cox.

She was the beloved mother of Deborah R. Gossard and husband, John, and the dear grandmother of David Beckner, Jeffrey Beckner, Santana Gossard (Arthur), Ariana Gossard (Mark) and Preston Gossard. She is also survived by four great grandaughters, Krystin, Abigail, Anaira and Amellia, one great great grandson, and her beloved dog, Roxie.

There willl be a viewing and visitation for Sonia from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday morning, at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Road,

Browns Mills

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now