Irene Barnett, formerly of Jenner Crossroads, Pa., died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Manor Care in Yardley, Pa. She was 102.



Born March 25, 1918 in Somerset, Pa., she was the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Bambino) Messina.



Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul R. Barnett (May 21, 1987), her brothers, Michael, Joseph and Anthony Messina, and her sister, Pauline Mandalin.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine B., married to Tracy M. Zimmerman of Yardley; her son, William D. of Latrobe, Pa.; grandchildren, Christine Beth (Zimmerman) Bluestein of Yardley and Zachary Paul Zimmerman and wife, Susan, of Philadelphia; great grandsons, Carter Bluestein and Barnett Zimmerman; and several nieces and nephews.



Irene lived in Jenner Crossroads for most of her life. It's where she raised her family and enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and family gatherings.



She was a lifelong member of Laurel Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jennerstown, Pa., where she enjoyed directing and singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.



In 1995 she moved to Yardley and lived with her daughter and family. She became a member ofthe Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and their Sonshiners Group.



Irene was a caring mother and grandmother who would do anything for her family and friends. She survived many things during her long life. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



A private viewing and service will be held. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Jenner Crossroads Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be sent to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1700 Makefield Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, in Irene's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store