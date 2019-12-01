|
Irene C. Bamford, 83, of Southampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Virtua Health and Rehab, Lumberton, N.J.
She was born in West New York, N.J., Irene resided in various towns in Bergen County, N.J. and Willingboro, N.J., before moving to Southampton in 1973. She retired from the State of New Jersey in 1996 working as secretary at the Division of Motor Vehicles. She later was employed as a school crossing guard in Medford Lakes, N.J.
Irene was a member at Vincentown United Methodist Church, and served there as a lay leader and Sunday school teacher. She loved reading, gardening, and spending time with her grand and great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her son Charles Crossman Sr., son-in-law Donald Sharp, a brother William "Bud" Wegner, and 2 sisters Ethel Wilson and Dorothy Marino
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Richard E. Bamford; two daughters Kim Sharp of Quinton, N.J., Lisa (David) Bogert of Tabernacle; three step sons Douglas Bamford of Utica, N.Y., Rick (Valerie) Bamford of Parsippany, N.J. and David (Lisa) Bamford of England; a step daughter Sherry (Bill) Eichelsdoerfer of Brodheadsville, Pa. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren Jessica, Charles Jr., Mary, David, Daniel and Andrew, and seven great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of Services at 3 p.m., at the Vincentown United Methodist Church 97 Main St., Vincentown, NJ 08088.
Interment will be held at a later date at the William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Vincentown United Methodist Church, Vincentown, NJ or the Burlington County Animal Shelter 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, NJ
609-654-2439
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019