Irene Fichter, a former resident of Riverton and Browns Mills, more recently of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was 90.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Kuzdrall and Cecilia McWilliams; her husband, Robert; son, Gary; sister, Flora; and brothers, Henry, Robert, and Archie.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Elaine) of South Pasadena, Fla.; grandson, Craig (Kristin) of Lebanon, Tenn.; granddaughters, Courtney of Geneva, Switzerland, and Jennifer, Jaclyn, and Jessica of Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Kuzdrall (Harriet) of Nashua, N.H. and Paul Kuzdrall (Kirklyn) of Silver Lake, Ohio; and sisters, Marsha Webb of Aiken, S.C., Susan Breggia of Lincoln, R.I., and Beverly Feather of Pawtucket, R.I.
Irene was born June 21, 1929 in Sparrows Point, Md. She lived in New Jersey, Hawaii, Michigan, and Colorado. Of particular interest, Irene was at Pearl Harbor with her father, stepmother Merle, and brother Jim, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.
Irene moved back to New Jersey and attended Palmyra High School, where she met her future husband, Bob. They were married 53 years. After high school Irene became a secretary at RCA. She also worked as a salesperson at Grants and Bowen's Pharmacy. She was a day care center volunteer at Burlington County College and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Ann's Church in Browns Mills.
Upon retirement, Irene went back to school and enjoyed helping people as a certified nurse assistant. She was a chaplain at the American Legion in Port St. Lucie. She especially enjoyed singing as a member of the St. Martin de Porres Church choir in Jensen Beach, Fla. She was a Port St. Lucie hospice volunteer, and was named hospice volunteer of the year.
Irene was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by family and friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 3, 2020