Irene T. Lipiec of Burlington Township, N.J. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was 89.
Irene was a strong and loving mother, nana, aunt and friend.
She was born and raised in Camden, N.J. and spent most of her life in Burlington Township. She was a caring teacher's aide for the Burlington Township schools.
Irene always enjoyed her shopping trips to Columbus Market, and loved doing crafts with her great grandchildren and crossword puzzles. She also was a big fan of Jeopardy and she never missed an episode.
She was a member of the Grace and Peace Chapel in Burlington.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Lipiec, her son, Carl J. Lipiec, and her son-in-law, Thomas R. Abele.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline S. Abele and Kimberly A. Gusrang (Mike), her daughter-in-law, Terry Lipiec, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services at this time will be held privately. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020