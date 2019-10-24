|
|
Iris E. Hensley of Browns Mills passed away with family by her side on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 88.
She was born in Holyoke, Mass. to the late Helmuth and Clementina Leske on Sept. 14, 1931. Iris married the love of her life, Herbert O. Hensley in 1951 and the couple had three sons.
Iris worked as a seamstress for many years and owned Betty Brite Dry Cleaners in Wrightstown. She also worked in the food service department at Fort Dix.
Iris dedicated a lot of her time volunteering at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, where she was member of the Home Chapter and participated in many fundraising activities.
Iris was very active and involved within her community. She was a distributor for a Food Bank; a member of the Browns Mills Senior Citizens Club, past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 294 and a member of the Memorial Post 6805.
Iris also enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, going to Atlantic City and being with her friends, but mostly, she loved being with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; her adored husband, Herbert Hensley; her brothers, Robert and Frederick Leske; brother-in-law, Andy Kociban; and step-grandson, Timothy Sager.
She leaves behind her three sons, Donald Hensley (Patricia) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Ronald Hensley (Doris) of Wrightstown and Dwayne Hensley (Brenda) of Browns Mills; her sister, Tina Kociban; her grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Jaesen, Jenna and Holly; step-grandchildren, Jason and Linda; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533, where her funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Iris' name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
tilghmanfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 24, 2019