Iris V. Hill of Bristol (formerly of Roebling, NJ) passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Silver Lake Nursing Center, Bristol, PA. She was 92.
Born and raised in Mannington, W.V., she moved to Woodlynne, NJ in 1940. She moved to Roebling in 1951 where she lived most of her life. She then moved to Burlington, Willingboro, and Bensalem.
Iris worked at the Bank of Mid Jersey until 1990. She was very involved in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Roebling with the cradle roll and Sunday School and later became a member of the Florence United Methodist Church where she worked for the nursery preschool. She even donated a kidney to her brother in 1985.
Predeceased by her parents James and Edith Rice and a brother James Charles Rice and her beloved husband of 60 years Charles W. Hill, retired Florence police officer. She is survived by her sons, Dr. James Hill and his wife Celina Jeanne and Christopher Hill and his wife Jeanne M., her grandchildren Kevin Hill , Bryan Hill , and Andrea Hunt and her husband Richard. She had 8 great grandchildren and others who loved her as great grandmother. She also leaves behind her nephews Herbert (Margaret), Jay (Alison), and a niece Barbara.
Funeral services will be private at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence. Interment will follow in Emley's Hill Cemetery, Cream Ridge, NJ. Donations in Iris's memory may be sent the 3 Eves Drive (Suite 310) Marlton. NJ 08053 or . To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020