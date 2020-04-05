Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Klemovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Reese Klemovitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Reese Klemovitch Obituary
Irma Reese Klemovitch (Scott), on April 3, 2020.

Wife of the late John Klemovitch, former wife of Carl Reese Sr. Mother of Leah Kennedy, Kate Esposito, Jill Locke, Carl Reese Jr., and Carl Klemovitch.

Also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was born to John and Katherine Yancek Scott.

Preceded in death by her sisters Eleanor Sirilla, Thelma Honeycheck and Verona Corfont, and brother Stephan Scott.

She was a resident of Burlington County for 60 years.

Services private.

Nulty Funeral Home
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -