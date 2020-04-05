|
|
Irma Reese Klemovitch (Scott), on April 3, 2020.
Wife of the late John Klemovitch, former wife of Carl Reese Sr. Mother of Leah Kennedy, Kate Esposito, Jill Locke, Carl Reese Jr., and Carl Klemovitch.
Also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was born to John and Katherine Yancek Scott.
Preceded in death by her sisters Eleanor Sirilla, Thelma Honeycheck and Verona Corfont, and brother Stephan Scott.
She was a resident of Burlington County for 60 years.
Services private.
Nulty Funeral Home
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020