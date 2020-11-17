Irma Trobich
Burlington Township - Irma Trobich (nee Szekely) of Burlington Twp., formerly of Delran passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Granville House in Burlington Twp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Saturday November 21st in St. Paul R.C. Church 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington. There will be no calling hours prior to Mass. Proper face covering and social distancing will be observed for all events.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington, where messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com
