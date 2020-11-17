1/
Irma Trobich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Trobich
Burlington Township - Irma Trobich (nee Szekely) of Burlington Twp., formerly of Delran passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Granville House in Burlington Twp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Saturday November 21st in St. Paul R.C. Church 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington. There will be no calling hours prior to Mass. Proper face covering and social distancing will be observed for all events.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington, where messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through www.pagefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved