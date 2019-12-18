|
Irma V. (Parker) Koeppen of Toms River, N.J. passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 99.
Born and raised in (Springside) Burlington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Jenny S. and Alburtis S. Parker.
Irma retired from JP Morgan Chase Energy Departments as a Statistician.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Koeppen Sr.
She is survived by her children, Harold W. Koeppen Jr. (Susan M.) and Douglas A. Koeppen (Susan J.), six grandchildren, Donna Koeppen, Jill Tuazon, Charles Koeppen, Jonathan Koeppen, Darren Koeppen, and Adam Koeppen, and 10 great grandchildren.
The family invites friends to her viewing and funeral on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Old St. Mary's Church, 145 W. Broad St. & Wood St., Burlington, NJ 08016, where the viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Churchyard.
