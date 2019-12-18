Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Old St. Mary's Church
145 W. Broad Street and Wood Street
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Mary's Churchyard
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Koeppen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Virginia Koeppen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Virginia Koeppen Obituary
Irma V. (Parker) Koeppen of Toms River, N.J. passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 99.

Born and raised in (Springside) Burlington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Jenny S. and Alburtis S. Parker.

Irma retired from JP Morgan Chase Energy Departments as a Statistician.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Koeppen Sr.

She is survived by her children, Harold W. Koeppen Jr. (Susan M.) and Douglas A. Koeppen (Susan J.), six grandchildren, Donna Koeppen, Jill Tuazon, Charles Koeppen, Jonathan Koeppen, Darren Koeppen, and Adam Koeppen, and 10 great grandchildren.

The family invites friends to her viewing and funeral on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Old St. Mary's Church, 145 W. Broad St. & Wood St., Burlington, NJ 08016, where the viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Churchyard.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site listed below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -