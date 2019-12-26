|
Deacon Irvin F. Moore Sr. of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Life Celebration services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. Second St., Burlington, where family and friends may view from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 26, 2019