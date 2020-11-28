1/
Irvin "Bob" Miller
Some said Bob was a hunter, but truth be told, he was more interested in looking at the wildlife than shooting it. In any case, he loved the outdoors: his happiest times were found taking his family to his cabin in New York or off on a road trip: no reason to bring a map, he was a human GPS. He was a Philadelphia football fan and a proud member of the Polish American Club. Free times found him at area car shows, carnivals, and most important, Sunday dinners with the family. And if his TV was on he'd be checking out Ancient Aliens, Sci Fi, and the Price is Right.
Bob worked hard: He retired from the Roofers Union (Local 30) and spent many years working for Taunton Roofing.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Janet, and was blessed by children, Lisa Caceres, Rob Miller, and Jenifer Miller Fenton (Donald); grandchildren, Philip, Shayne, and Dakota, and great-grandchildren: Michael Jr. (Kelsey), Raelyn, Philip Jr., Kaylee, Zack, Madelyn, Serenity, little Phil. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Mary Miller, and his grandchildren, Michael Caceres and Zachary Horton.
Come celebrate 78 great years from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m Saturday, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, followed by a 2 p.m. service. Interment will be held privately.

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
