MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wiley Christian Retirement Community
99 E. Main Street
Marlton, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiley Christian Retirement Community
99 E. Main Street
Marlton, NJ
Jørgen Fryland Obituary
Jørgen Fryland of Marlton, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was 92.

Mr. Fryland was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark and immigrated to Rochester, N.Y. in 1958. He had also spent several years residing in California and Germany before moving to South Jersey area roughly 43 years ago.

Jørgen thoroughly enjoyed listening to classical music in his leisure. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Jørgen is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Fryland; his sons, Henrik, Lars, Christian, and Eric; sister, Annette; brother, Kjeld; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Edward and Bente.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, immediately followed by the memorial service, both at the Wiley Christian Retirement Community, 99 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jørgen's name may be made to the Wiley Christian Retirement Community at the address listed above.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
