Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700

J. Dawn Nicolai

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Dawn Nicolai Obituary
J. Dawn (Morningstar) Nicolai of Burlington Township passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Willingboro. She was 65.

Dawn was a lifetime member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church, where she was active with different Ministries and the church choir.

Dawn was a loving, caring, and extremely thoughtful person who put many before herself. Her passions enjoyed traveling the world, making quilts, taking care of elders and singing. She especially enjoyed time with her family, her grandsons, and friends at the Jersey Shore in Seaside, and taking care of her flowers and creating floral arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise (Grissinger) Morningstar.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 40 years, Frank; their children, Christopher, Eric (Sierra), Gregory (Kassadra); grandchildren, Asher, Isaiah, Caleb, and Sage; a brother, Lynn Morningstar (Vicki); a niece, Laura; nephews, Jason, Carlo, and Nicky; and her cousins and friends.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private funeral service will be held by her family. A public memorial service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at Broad Street Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016, at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Broad Street Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -