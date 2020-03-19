|
J. Dawn (Morningstar) Nicolai of Burlington Township passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Willingboro. She was 65.
Dawn was a lifetime member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church, where she was active with different Ministries and the church choir.
Dawn was a loving, caring, and extremely thoughtful person who put many before herself. Her passions enjoyed traveling the world, making quilts, taking care of elders and singing. She especially enjoyed time with her family, her grandsons, and friends at the Jersey Shore in Seaside, and taking care of her flowers and creating floral arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise (Grissinger) Morningstar.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 40 years, Frank; their children, Christopher, Eric (Sierra), Gregory (Kassadra); grandchildren, Asher, Isaiah, Caleb, and Sage; a brother, Lynn Morningstar (Vicki); a niece, Laura; nephews, Jason, Carlo, and Nicky; and her cousins and friends.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, a private funeral service will be held by her family. A public memorial service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at Broad Street Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Broad Street Methodist Church.
