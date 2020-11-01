Col. J. Rodney Walton, USMCR, after a 20-year fight against Parkinson's disease, "The Colonel" passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was 81.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol (Brennan); his son, Michael Walton and wife, Sandra, daughter, Kathleen Velte and husband, Eric, and son, Christopher Walton and his girlfriend, Donna.He was the proud and loving PeaPop to Brenna, Jack, and Claire, who always knew he would have the pool ready for swimming, and the fire burning brightly for their camping trips. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.Rodney was raised in Lansdowne, Pa. He was proud to say he was an Eagle Scout, and he joined the Marine Corps in 1957, while attending Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University) where he earned a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering. After he was commissioned in the Marine Corps and married, he went on to earn a Master's in Civil Engineering from Villanova University.Rodney worked for many, many years at NDI Engineering Company in Thorofare, N.J., all the while continuing to serve in the Marines as a Reservist.A resident of Tabernacle for more than 45 years, Rodney was active for many years in the Boy Scouts with Medford Troop 20. Both his sons followed his example and also became Eagle Scouts. Col. Walton spent 33 years serving in the Marine Corps and spent time working with the Marine Corps Band, and the providing support to the Battleship New Jersey after his retirement. True to the nature of a Marine, he fought against his Parkinson's with an unwavering determination. As his disease progressed, he moved to the NJ Veterans Home in Vineland, where he received the finest, kindest support imaginable. His family cannot express deeply enough their appreciation for the care he received while a resident there.Due to the current pandemic, there will be a memorial for Col. Walton at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N. West Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,Medford