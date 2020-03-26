|
Jack D. Shull of Burlington Township passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Masonic Village at Burlington. He was 92.
Born March 22, 1928 in Burlington Township, he grew up and lived his entire life there. He attended Springside Elementary School and graduated from Burlington City High School in 1946.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eugenie Shull, his wife Louise M. Shull (Lucas) and wife Ruth E. Shull (Hughes). Jack was also predeceased by his brother Jay E. Shull of Burlington Township.
He is survived by his sons Jack C. Shull (Peggy) and Robert M. Shull (Deserie), his grandchildren; Jaclyn Turner (Kevin), Megan Shull, Robert Shull (Ashley), Courtney Shull and Jon Haubrich (Denise), his great grandchildren; Madeline and Nora Turner and Maddox and Maverick Shull.
Jack was a 33 year police officer for the Burlington Township Police Department progressing through the ranks and retiring as chief of the department in 1988. He was also a life member and past president of the Independent Fire Co. No. 1 in Burlington Township and a Master Mason at the Burlington Lodge #32 F&AM.
Jack served proudly in the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He loved fishing and was a member of both the Oneida Boat Club in Burlington and the Spray Beach Yacht Club in Long Beach Island. Services will be held privately with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020