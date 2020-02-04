Home

Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Jack H. Hannah

Jack H. Hannah Obituary
Jack H. Hannah passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Mount Holly, Jack was a longtime resident of the Columbus/ Mansfield community.

The son of the late David and Edna Hannah, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Hannah, and his siblings, Howard S. Hannah, Elsie Batterson, Janet Murphy, Marge Wright, Kathy Ronan.

He is survived by his wife, Edith L. "Edie" Serafine; his children, Michael Hannah and Terri Gilliland; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jeannie Gelak; his eight grandchildren and a great granddaughter; his siblings, David and Jeannie Hannah, Joan Warren, Robert and Alice Hannah; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505, where calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation in remembrance of Jack to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015-1705.

To view Jack's Book of Memories page, for directions and service information, or to order flowers, make a donation or offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Robert L. Pecht,

Bordentown Home for Funerals

bordentownhomeforfunerals.com


Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
