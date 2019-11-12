Home

MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Jack R. Albertson Obituary
Jack R. Albertson of Riverton, N.J. passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 71.

He was preceded in death by his father, John G. Albertson, his mother, Rena Lacey Albertson, and his little brother, Donald Albertson.

Jack was the loving father of Libbey Haymond of Millsboro, Del., Jackie Kemper (Scott) of York, Pa., and Tracy Thomas (Tojy) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandfather of Christopher Haymond, Alyssa Brown, Jeremiah Haymond, Soraya Thomas, Caleb Thomas, Zachary Thomas and Anabelle Kemper; great-grandfather of Grace, Gabby, Gianna, Bryan, Liam and Morgan; and the loving uncle of Diana Saunders (Warren), Megan Cannon (Kevin), Kristin Titus, and Beth Albertson.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, immediately followed by his memorial service, both at Grace Bible Church, 822 S. Church St., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053, are appreciated due to the exceptional care and love our family has received in this loss, and also with the loss of his brother and father. samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2019
