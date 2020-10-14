1/
Jacqueline E. Walker
Jacqueline E. Walker of Mount Holly passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Marlton. She was 86.

Born in Lawrence, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Canane) Burke.

Jacqueline retired after more than 50 years of service as an administrative assistant for the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Air Force Base. She was honored for her 50 years of service in 2015.

She loved spending time with her family and attending sporting events for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, going to casinos, and the beach.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Symmonds (Paul), Bill Saucier (Doreen), and Jackie Acero; her grandchildren, Nicole Frazee (Brian), Lisa Reif (Jonathan), Ryan Saucier (Nicole), Brittany Saucier, Lisa-Marie Imgarten, Christina Chen (Rui), Andrea Saucier, Toni Saucier, Danielle Acero and Benjamin Acero; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Natalie, David, Mackenzie, Capriana (Ariel), Trinity, Caittlynn, and Brayden; great- grandchild, Brianne; sister, Roberta Demko (late Andrew); daughter-in-law, Mary Saucier; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Ron" Walker, and son, Gilbert Saucier.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Holly Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jacqueline's name to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
