Jacqueline Lee (Humes) Stayton passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 84.
Born in Maple Shade, Jacqueline was one of seven children of the late James Humes Jr. and Velma Kidwell. Jackie enjoyed bowling in her younger years, worked for Sears Surplus in Lumberton and then for MacMillian Publishing.
She will be fondly remembered for being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lewis Stayton, who passed away Dec. 16, 2018.
She was the mother of Donna and her late husband, Mark Thurman, Sherri and her husband, the Honorable David Patriarca, Mayor of Pemberton, Grace A. and her husband, Edward Bisch, the late James T. Stayton and his widow, Cecelia, the proud grandmother of Michael and his wife, Jennifer Patriarca, Nicole Olenick, Angela and her husband, Drew Travia, Jenifer and her husband, Dustin Jackiewicz, Andrew Stayton, and Zachary Page, the proud great- grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of one.
Jacqueline's wishes were to have a private funeral ceremony.
Donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 12, 2019