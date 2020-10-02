Jacqueline Pallante of Mount Holly passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Mount Holly. She was 82.Jackie was born in Cohoes, N.Y. and had been a longtime resident of Mount Holly. She had worked and retired after 30 years working in the bakery on the McGuire Air Force Base. Jackie enjoyed going to the casinos, but her biggest love was spending times with her family; especially Sunday dinners.She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Frances Bressette, her son, Michael Pallante Jr., her brother, Frederick Bressette, her sister, Patricia Durivage, and her great granddaughter, Emily Morris.Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Pallante; her daughters, Patricia Patty (Ronald) and Adeline Pruden (David); her grandchildren, Mandy Pallante-Vazquez (Rafael), Jaime Patty, Joanne Morris, Clarence Morris III (Marie), Ronald Patty Jr. and Jeromy Pruden (Woran); and her great grandchildren, Tori Carpenter, Brittney Inman, Robert Inman, Alaysia Pruden, Mya Vazquez, Tessa Morris, Austin Morris, Rafael Vazquez Jr., Maria Rodriguez and Zebastyan Pruden. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Bressette (Naomi), her sister, Margaret Hannah (Robert), and many more family members and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Oct. 4, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly. Interment will follow the Mass in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jackie to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.Ed Kaelin III,Lee Funeral Home,Mount Holly