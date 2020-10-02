1/
Jacqueline Pallante
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Pallante of Mount Holly passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Mount Holly. She was 82.

Jackie was born in Cohoes, N.Y. and had been a longtime resident of Mount Holly. She had worked and retired after 30 years working in the bakery on the McGuire Air Force Base. Jackie enjoyed going to the casinos, but her biggest love was spending times with her family; especially Sunday dinners.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Frances Bressette, her son, Michael Pallante Jr., her brother, Frederick Bressette, her sister, Patricia Durivage, and her great granddaughter, Emily Morris.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Pallante; her daughters, Patricia Patty (Ronald) and Adeline Pruden (David); her grandchildren, Mandy Pallante-Vazquez (Rafael), Jaime Patty, Joanne Morris, Clarence Morris III (Marie), Ronald Patty Jr. and Jeromy Pruden (Woran); and her great grandchildren, Tori Carpenter, Brittney Inman, Robert Inman, Alaysia Pruden, Mya Vazquez, Tessa Morris, Austin Morris, Rafael Vazquez Jr., Maria Rodriguez and Zebastyan Pruden. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Bressette (Naomi), her sister, Margaret Hannah (Robert), and many more family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Oct. 4, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly. Interment will follow the Mass in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jackie to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Interment
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved