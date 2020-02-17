|
|
Jacqueline Y. DeClementi (Brandt), wife of the late Gerald L. DeClementi, of Mount Laurel, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was 75.
Survived by daughters Deanna Innamorato (Vincenzo) and Melissa DeClementi, sister Diana Lucas (William), grandchildren, Danny and Katie Sassaman, Joey Innamorato, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Jackie was born in Englewood, N.J. and lived in several N.J. towns before her family settled in Hamilton Square.
She graduated from Steinert High School in 1962 and Glassboro State College in 1966 with a BA in Elementary Education. She taught for many years, the last 20 for Medford Twp.
Jackie spent her retirement traveling to Florida, taking short trips to L.B.I., reading, cooking, baking, debating politics, sharing recipes, and most importantly, enjoying time with her family.
Jackie met Jerry when they were students at Glassboro State. Married in 1968, they moved to Mt. Laurel where they raised their daughters. Together the DeClementis shared their passion for educating children, passing their love for teaching on to their daughters. A second dad and mom to many, Mr. and Mrs. "D" enjoyed having family and friends gather at their home, where everyone was always welcome.
Those who know Jackie will miss her "tell it like it is" attitude, her advice and stories, her cookies, quiche, chicken salad, and pancakes, and her ability to make the perfect cup of coffee.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering at the family home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21st. Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Feb 22nd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jackie's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD, 20814 or www.fightcf.cff.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at the website below.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home,
Williamstown.
www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 17, 2020