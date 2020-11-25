James A. Stewart Jr.

James A. Stewart Jr. of Willingboro, departed this life on November 8, 2020, in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ. Family and friends may participate in a walkthrough viewing from 10:00 am until time of service. Masks must be worn. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ, following the service.

Arrangements by TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington, NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store