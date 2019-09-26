|
James Aaron Williams was called home Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was 84.
James was born and raised in Palmyra, Missouri. He graduated from Douglass High School, in Hannibal, Missouri, continued his studies at Western Illinois College (now University), and received his Doctorate in Philosophy and Criminal Justice in 1996. Ultimately, leading him to a decorated, fulfilling, and multi-faceted career serving his community and country, nationally and internationally from 1964 until 2019. As such, beginning with attaining critical roles in the Burlington Township Police Force, to recruitment as federal agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), to enriching our youth as an adjunct professor for Law and Justice Studies at Rowan University, and establishing his consulting firm specializing in the cases in Police Policies, Practices, and Procedures.
Survived by James, is his wife of 40 years, Marlene; his son James L., and daughter Tracey; stepchildren, Christal and Nicholas; his eight beloved grandchildren, Auri (Shamar), Jasmine, Jensen, Chanele, Michael, Dasia, Taylor, Ismael, and Nicky; and his two precious great-grandchildren, Triston and Olivia; his brother Delbert Coleman (Jeanette), "favorite niece" Carmen; and nephews, Carlos and Kirt; his most special friends, Kimberly (his son's guardian angel) and Gwendolyn Blackman, longtime friend and colleague, and many others whom he knew very well and held dear to his heart.
Services for Dr. Williams will be on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the May Funeral Home, 45 Pine Street, Willingboro, N.J. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow immediately after. Condolences can be made at the website below.
