WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
James B. Reynolds Obituary
James B. Reynolds, "Monk," of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He was 86.

James grew up in Palmyra and graduated from Palmyra High School. He served three times in the U.S. Navy, first during the Korean War and lastly during Desert Storm, where he taught sailors to set up communications for mobile hospitals. James worked for Bell Telephone for 40 years, enjoyed hunting and The Pinelands.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth.

He is survived by his devoted children, Ruth Ann (Lew) Yetter, Margie Brown (Roger), James Baden Jr. (Alice), Lynn Eltzroth (Dale), Joe Frog (Gaylee), Doug (Mary) and Anthony J. "Bud" (Wendy). He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his sister, Maria, and brother, Charles.

A visitation for James will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, with a service at noon, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 15, 2019
