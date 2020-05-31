It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James C. Marris Jr.



Jim was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and had struggled through the years with various health related setbacks. He ultimately succumbed to the coronavirus Thursday, May 21, 2020.



Jim was the eldest son of James and Anita Marris. He was preceded in death by his father, James.



Jim is survived by his mother, Anita; and siblings, Bill Marris (Diane), Tom Marris (Brenda), and Linda Lallo (Mike). He was a proud Uncle and loved by his nieces and nephews, Chris Lallo (Jess), Melissa Karn (Pete), Nick Lallo (Lisa), Tommy, and Nicole. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, William Marris Jr. Jim held a special place in his heart for his great niece and nephews, Aiden, Zoe, Logan, and Matty.



Jim earned a degree in political science from Rutgers University Camden graduating with honors. He worked in the casino industry in Atlantic City and Harrisburg for years and taught classes for all the casino games.



Jim will forever be remembered for his generosity, not only with monetary gifts, but even more so for giving the gift of his kidney which was success fully donated to a close friend. He will be remembered for his wit and sarcasm, his opinions, and his independence. Jim's love of animals was always evident with his unwavering love for his dog, Ebby, as well as his fond affection for his families' and friends' animals over the years.



Services were held privately.



In memory of Jim, our family is donating to Burlington County Animal Shelter and Free to Breathe Walk, Team Willpower.



Sweeney Funeral Home,



Riverside



