James C. Rae passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Cooper Hospital in Camden, N.J. He was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, James resided in Burlington, formerly of Riverside. He retired after 40 years from Hoeganaes Corp. as an electrician.
Jim was a very active Mason. He was Worshipful Master of Mozart Lodge 436 and a dual member of Jerusalem Lodge 506. He was a 33° degree Scottish Rite Mason. As a York Rite Mason, Jim was Past High Priest of Chapter 3. A member of Philadelphia Council #11, Past Commander of St. John's Commandery #4, and a member of Girard Mark Lodge #214 and Joshua Association. He was a Past Monarch of Delco Grotto and Past President of Ben Franklin Chapter #16 National Sojourners.
Jim was the beloved husband of Carole (Shedaker) for 38 years; the devoted father of James (fiancée, Katrina), Tammy Adams (Joseph), and step-daughter, Nicole Van Ness; dear brother of Joseph Patrick Welding (Debbie), and the late Thomas Rae; brother-in-law of Rita Rae; and the loving grandfather of Brittany, Kevin, Joseph, Jacob, and Kaiden. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, NJ 08075, followed by a service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Philadelphia, c/o Joseph Calabrese, 3958 Rowena Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19114 .
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 24, 2019