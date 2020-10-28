James E. Adams of Southampton, N.J. passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.James was a U.S. Air Forceveteran of the Korean War, proudly serving from 1953-1957. He worked as a carpenter for the State of New Jersey for 30 years, retiring in 1996.James was a member of the Local 195 and a past-president of the local chapter; and was a member of the Pinelands Young at Heart Club, where he also served as past-president. He enjoyed bowling at the Medford Bowling Alley and playing softball.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Adams and Orrin "Tucker" Adams.James is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helene; his sons, James E. Adams Jr. (Mary), Glenn D. Adams (Kellie), Pierre J. Adams (Sherri), and Daniel J. Adams (Kristia); his grandchildren, Nathan, Lauren, and Geneva; great grandson, Dylan; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, N.J. Please note: Social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.Mathis Funeral Home,Medford