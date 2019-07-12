|
James E. Cooley of Roebling, N.J., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after a prolonged illness, his loving family at his side. He was 79.
Born near Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Arthur and Margaret Cooley, Jim joined the U.S. Army where he served overseas in Germany as an MP. After his discharge, Jim moved to Roebling where he remained a lifelong resident.
Jim owned several service stations in Burlington County, worked as an over-the-road truck driver and as a school bus inspector for the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles before retiring in 2007.
Jim loved traveling with his family and friends and caring for his home and yard. He also enjoyed auto racing and going to car shows. Jim deeply loved his family and friends, as they did him.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carole (Watro) Cooley; his son, James Kevin and wife, Kathi; his grandson, Kyle James; his sister, Anna Stefancin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosalie and Charles Kovacs; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial celebration is being planned in Jim's honor for a future date. There will be no calling hours. Final disposition will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the City of Burlington Police Department's Adopt-a-Dog Program or to a .
Published in Burlington County Times on July 12, 2019