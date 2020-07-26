James E. Fisher of the City of Burlington passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was 79.
Jim was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 20, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecelia Fisher, his sisters, Margaret Traynor and Nancy Fisher, and his brother, Edward Fisher.
After high school Jim worked as a Cargo Surveyor at Frank Hanley's of Philadelphia. Then he attended the Merchant Marine Academy at Fort Schuyler, N.Y. After graduation he received his commission in the U.S. Navy, but chose to sail as a Merchant Marine Officer. He enjoyed sharing stories of his trips to South America, Europe, India and Africa.
After his travels Jim worked for several years in the Willingboro School system. He taught math, social studies and his favorite, film and film making. He especially enjoyed his students and considered it a real privilege to work with them. During these years he received his Master's degree from Trenton State. At this time, Jim collaborated with Rich Gaughan and Jon Falk and they formed a small company, Imagery, devoted to film and photography.
In 1979 he opened the Café Gallery, a fine restaurant and art gallery in the City of Burlington. For a year before the opening he and his partner, Tom Edgar, did the actual work of transforming Big Tony's into the Café Gallery. For more than 30 years Jim provided a beautiful dining spot for many. Memories were made at showers, weddings, christenings, bringing in the New Year, Art Gallery receptions and exhibits and many more occasions. Jim especially enjoyed having a place for people to make these memories. He demanded the best of everyone who worked with him and cared very much for his Café Gallery family. He loved working and living in the City of Burlington.
At school Jim rowed with the rowing team and later joined the Oneida Boat Club in the City of Burlington to bring rowing back to the club. For many years he enjoyed a basketball game with friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Fisher, his sister, Patricia Loiacono of Atlantic City, his sister-in-law, Marilyn Brownlee (Paul) of Colorado, his sister-in-law, Trish Nugent (Jack) of Rhode Island and his nieces and nephews, Philip Traynor, Robert Traynor (Jolyn), Melissa Mis, Kristen Brownlee (Jeff), Linda Loiacono (Jeff), Beth Jones (Adam), Nancy Loiacono (John), and Kristen Loiacono. He also leaves behind many friends and associates.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the future due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's name may be made to the American Heart Association
at donate.now.heart.org
or to the Library Company of Burlington, 23 West Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
