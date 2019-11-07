Home

Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
the chapel at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
James Edward Canty

James Edward Canty Obituary
James Edward Canty passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence in Florence, N.J. He was 82.

James was born in Wilmington, N.C. to parents Jippy Holiday and Naomi Canty Simmons, but was primarily raised by his grandfather, George Canty. He was a very generous person, as well as an avid sports fan who could remember players and statistics like no other. He also enjoyed watching The History Channel and old cowboy movies.

He spent eight years in the U.S. Navy (1955-1963). Afterwards he joined the Military Sealift Command, from which he retired after 32 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keason Duppins, his brother, Jesse Woods, and granddaughter, Ariana Williams.

He is survived by his children, Chavella Williams (Ronald) and Kekuan Duppins, and grandchildren, Tatiana Williams, Kekuan Duppins Jr., Cherish Duppins, and Gina Rae Duppins. He is also survived by his sisters, Norma Burks (James) and Dorothy Jean Smith, his brother, Arthur Simmons, as well as other close friends and a host of family members.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the chapel at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Cemetery in Arneytown.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

www.leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
