James F. Hepner, of Jobstown, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cambridge in Moorestown. He was 75.
Born in Ashland, Pa., he was raised in Bordentown and was a longtime resident of Jobstown. Mr. Hepner was Union Plumber for Local #9 in Freehold for most of his career and later worked in Vineland for Falasca. He enjoyed camping and muscle cars and Corvettes. Jim was a member of the Mount Holly Elks #848 and was a longtime member of the Boulevard Cruisers.
James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia; a son and daughter-in-law: Jim and Alyssa Hepner of Westampton, and a daughter Kelly Hepner. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Christopher, Madisyn, and Sadie.
Due to the Pandemic, funeral services and burial in Bordentown Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2020