Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bordentown Cemetery
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
James F. Hepner, of Jobstown, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cambridge in Moorestown. He was 75.

Born in Ashland, Pa., he was raised in Bordentown and was a longtime resident of Jobstown. Mr. Hepner was Union Plumber for Local #9 in Freehold for most of his career and later worked in Vineland for Falasca. He enjoyed camping and muscle cars and Corvettes. Jim was a member of the Mount Holly Elks #848 and was a longtime member of the Boulevard Cruisers.

James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia; a son and daughter-in-law: Jim and Alyssa Hepner of Westampton, and a daughter Kelly Hepner. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Christopher, Madisyn, and Sadie.

Due to the Pandemic, funeral services and burial in Bordentown Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Perinchief Chapels

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2020
