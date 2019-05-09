|
James Fallon of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born and raised in Camden, N.J. before moving to Southampton in 1979, where he resided for the rest of his life. Jim was a devout Catholic, attending Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marica, who passed in 2012.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Arline Chambers and Carol Herzig (Joe); nephews, Robert and Michael Chambers, Joseph Herzig (Jodi), and Michael Herzig; niece, Chrystie Herzig; great niece and nephew, Kylee and Evan Herzig; and his cousins, Josephine Stepler, Barbara Kinder (Tom), Sylvia Kathleen O'Keefe and Betty Kenny (Bill).
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, N.J., where services will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle, N.J.
