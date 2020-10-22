James H. Burks of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was 70.James, a career psychotherapist who later founded his own successful grassroots marketing agency, was a proud lifelong member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His greatest joy in life was his two sons, whom he was ultra-present for in everything they did.James is survived by his loving wife, Linda Rinaldi, devoted sons, Jarrett Burks (Jessica Rosati) and Jalen Burks, daughter, Chrstal Myers, siblings, Ronald Burks (Karen) and Cinderae Burks, grandchildren, London James Rosati- Burks, Are'aun Myers and Antoine Myers, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.A visitation for James will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton