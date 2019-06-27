|
|
James H. Jenkins passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 81.
"Jim" was born Sept. 23, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late James and Josephine Jenkins. He played basketball at St. Thomas More High School before attending LaSalle College on a baseball scholarship. While at LaSalle College, he successfully completed the United States Army Reserve Officers' Training Corp (ROTC) program. After receiving a degree in Psychology, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Jim spent most of his childhood summers in Avalon, N.J. During his high school and college years, he worked as a lifeguard with the Avalon Beach Patrol, ultimately becoming captain of the lifeguards in 1959. It was during these years at the beach that he met his wife, K. Geralyn Jenkins (Lynn). They married on June 10, 1961.
For the next several decades, he enjoyed great professional success with a career that began in pharmaceutical sales and culminated as publisher of Medical Economics.
Jim was an avid golfer and longtime member of Medford Lakes Country Club. He was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, loved mystery novels and enjoyed nothing more than family road trips to Florida and time spent at the family beach house in Avalon.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, K. Geralyn (Carick) Jenkins; three daughters, Kathleen G. Fallon (Joseph P. Fallon), Stephanie Dziuba (Michael J. Dziuba), and Christina M. Robbins (Thomas E. Robbins); three sons, James H. Jenkins Jr. (Pamela A. Jenkins), David Jenkins (Megan A. Jenkins), and Drew Jenkins (Julie D. Jenkins); and 17 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Medford.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Jim's name to the , South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 27, 2019