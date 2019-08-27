|
James H. Peterson of Willingboro, N.J., retired executive of Reisman Pretzels, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. James went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 60 years, Maxine.
He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Kevin Peterson (Debbie) and Debra Fair, his sister, Janice Carter, his two granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle, and a host of family and friends.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd Street, Burlington, N.J., where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019