James Harper Sr. Obituary
James Harper Sr. of Mount Holly passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital. He was 73.

Born in Mount Holly, James was a lifelong Mount Holly resident and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. He was retired from the Burlington County Highway Department after working there for 30 years.

James is survived by three children, James Harper Jr. (Pauline) of Lumberton, Timothy M. Harper (Karen) of Burlington, and Terri M. Harper of Eastampton; six grandchildren, Katlyn, Corinne, Cassidy, Savannah, Timothy "TJ," and Luke; and his sister, Ethel Leek.

His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m.

Contributions in his name may be made to the Aleshire, Holmes, Wurst Memorial Fund, 23 Washington St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 4, 2019
