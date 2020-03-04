|
|
James Howard Butler of Pennsauken, N.J. passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 79.
He is survived by his brother, George E. Butler, his sister-in-law, Jeane Butler, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1420 Bannard St., Cinnaminson, N.J. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 602 W. 3rd St., Palmyra, where friends may call after 8 a.m. Interment will be private.
Carl Miller Funeral Home,
Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020