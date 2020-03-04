|
|
James J. Auch of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.
He was born in Glenside, Pa., living most of his life Browns Mills.
He met June Powell in 1954 in Browns Mills, and they were married at St. Ann's Church in Browns Mills in 1955. Together they raised three children, Brian (deceased), Thomas, and Marlynn Belsito (Jamie). Jim also has a grandson, Brian Auch, and two great-grandchildren, Breeana and Dominick.
Jim started in the printing business at a very young age, working at his family's business, Auch Printing.
He was later employed by Burlington County College as administrator of the printing facility for over 20 years before his retirement in 2000.
Jim and June enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and motorcycle riding. He also was an avid sports fan and followed the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. until his service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Ave., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020