James J. Harris Obituary
James J. Harris of Burlington Township and Naples, Fla. died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 while visiting friends in Georgia. He was 71.

Born in Philadelphia, Jim was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1966, where he played football. During high school he played guitar in a band for the local dances.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he started Harris Fence Corp. in 1971.

Jim was very involved in the Burlington Township Community. He had served as President of the Burlington Township Board of Education, was a member and co-chair of the Zoning Board, and was a soccer coach for 16 seasons for the Burlington Township Soccer Club. Jim was a member and past President of the Burlington Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

He loved reading and history. Jim enjoyed golfing with his friends at Burlington Country Club. He and his wife especially enjoyed their time together in Naples.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna (Conlow); two sons, Colin Harris of Moorestown and Keith Harris of Burlington and South Beach, Fla.; and his treasured grandson, Jack.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where a prayer service will follow at 8 p.m.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 23, 2019
