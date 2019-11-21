|
James John Fauver passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home in Stanley, N.C. surrounded by family. He was 77.
He was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Riverside, Burlington County, N.J. to the late Dorothy Reagers Fauver and James Fauver. Jim was raised in Burlington, N.J. He graduated from Burlington Senior High in 1960.
He completed Electrical Engineering Trade School and worked at Honeywell till he went to work for PSE&G as an Electrical Engineer. He retired in 2002 after 36 years with PSE&G.
Jim married Diane Lipiec Fenerty in 1991 and had a loving life together for 28 years. They resided in Burlington until relocating to Stanley, N.C. in 2005 for milder winters!
Jim was a complex personality - loving his coffee, Glenlivet, motorcycles, fast cars, woodworking, music and reading. He dearly loved his family and his friends, of whom he had many!
He is survived and loved by his wife of 28 years, Diane Lipiec-Fauver; his son, Jake Fauver; his daughter, Beth Fauver; and stepchildren, Colleen Fenerty, Bryan Fenerty (Anna), and Megan Palentchar (Matthew). He was the beloved grandfather to Clay Fauver, Catherine Fauver, Gunnar Hetzelt, Adeline Hetzelt, Oliver Hetzelt, Gabriel Fenerty, Sebastian Fenerty, Ava Ross, Lana Ross and Liam Palentchar.
A Celebration of Life is being held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at O'Connor's Restaurant, 1383 Monmouth Rd., Eastampton, NJ 08060.
His memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Unity Presbyterian Church, 8210 Unity Church Rd., Denver, NC 28037.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jim's name to Unity Presbyterian Church to be used for their many Mission Projects.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 21, 2019