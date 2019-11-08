|
|
Rev. Msgr. James Joseph McGovern of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Moorestown, N.J., died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was 87.
The son of the late Joseph H. and Mary C. (Bradley) McGovern, he was the devoted brother of William J. McGovern (Donna) of Cobleskill, N.Y. and Margaret M. McKay (Ronald) of Osteen, Fla. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and by many great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, P.O. Box 8525, Kingston, Jamaica, WI (www.missionariesofthepoor.org).
Please visit the funeral home's web site below to share your condolences with the family.
Schetter Funeral Home,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
schetterfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2019