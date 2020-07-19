James L. Becker, Ed.D. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his son's residence in Palmyra. He was 89.
Born in Milwaukee, Wis., Jim was a longtime resident of Cinnaminson but recently resided in Maple Shade.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Alice, cherished son, Mark, and beloved brother, John.
James was the loving father of Michael (Deborah), Mary and Matthew Becker (Jan), and grandfather to Joseph, Christopher, and Stephen Becker. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janice Chen Ching, nephews: Dan, Terry and Tom Becker and Peter Tou, and nieces, Anne Isselbacher and Nina Ching.
James served his country from 1954 to 1959 as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy and went on to work at RCA/GE in Cherry Hill for 20 years, retiring in 1980.
In his retirement years, James fostered three children. Jim contributed his time and talents to the Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson, and extended a warm helping hand to any soul that needed lifting.
A private gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 21, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Live streaming of the visitation will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home's web site below. A private Funeral Mass will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Church, where he was a faithful parishioner for over 50 years. Live streaming of the Mass will be available at 10:30 a.m. at www.givnish.com
. A private burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo, 2226 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
To share your memories of Jim, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminsonwww.givnish.com