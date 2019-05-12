|
James L. Layman of Tabernacle, N.J., passed away May 6, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Penn in Philadelphia, Pa., after a battle with lymphoma. He was 69.
Jim was raised in Hainesport, N.J., and had been a longtime resident of Delanco, N.J., before moving to Tabernacle 15 years ago.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Jim worked in many roles during his 47 years with Hoeganaes Corporation, traveling extensively in later years to help establish locations throughout Europe and Asia.
In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and going to his grandson's hockey games.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon (Parker); two sons, Kevin M. Layman (Sherry) and Sean P. Layman; his grandchildren, Nathaniel Layman, Melanie Valente (Justyn) and James Kornacki (Kim); and three siblings, Steve Layman (Mary Fran), Dave Layman (Muriel) and Marylou Layman. Jim is also survived by many adored nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway, Hainesport, N.J. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to The Food Bank of South Jersey (foodbanksj.org).
