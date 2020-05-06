|
The Reverend James Leroy Saunders, 74, of Willingboro, N.J., a retired Episcopalian priest, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Reverend Saunders was born in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands on Oct. 2, 1945 to Thomas and Catherine Saunders. He graduated from the United Theological College of the West Indies in 1971.
On July 31, 1971, he married Hyacinth Leona Glinton. He was a loving father to his children, Vanessa and Stephen.
Reverend Saunders began his service to the Lord as a Methodist minister and served as the spiritual leader for several churches on the islands of Abaco, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama and Long Island in the Bahamas. He moved his family to the United States in 1980 when he became the pastor of House of Prayer Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, PA. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Theology and Scripture from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in 1989. During his tenure with the Diocese of Pennsylvania, he demonstrated his desire to help others through his affiliations with groups involved in providing services to the community. Reverend Saunders was Vice President of the Board of Directors of Children' Services Inc., President of the Union of Black Episcopalians (Philadelphia Chapter) and a member of Congregations Organized for Public Engagement and the West Oak Lane Clergy Association. He visited Graterford Prison on numerous occasions to celebrate Mass with the prisoners.
After 18 years at House of Prayer, Reverend Saunders brought his love of God and strong leadership to Christ the King Episcopal Church in Willingboro, NJ. He was installed as pastor of Christ the King on March 23, 2002. He helped Christ the King achieve the long-awaited dream of being reinstated as an Independent Parish on Feb. 27, 2009 at the 225th Convention of the Diocese of New Jersey. He served as President of the Willingboro Clergy Association, President of the Black Clergy Caucus and was a member of the Earl B. Scott Chapter of the Union of Black Episcopalians. He retired from Christ the King in October 2013. The Grand Turk Methodist Church in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands recognized his years of faithful ministry at their Bicentennial Anniversary celebration on Sep. 21, 2019.
Reverend Saunders is survived by his wife of 48 years, Hyacinth; his son, Stephen Saunders; his daughter, Vanessa Saunders; his granddaughter, Layla Saunders; six brothers, five sisters, an adopted sister, two aunts, an uncle, six brothers-in-law, nine sisters-in-law and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and his parents.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held. The Reverend Canon James E. Wynn will officiate. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020