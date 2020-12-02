James Lydell Bryan Jr. "Jim"
Like Frank said, he did it his way and stayed feisty until the end. Jim was a Beverly boy through and through: born and bred. But if he got loose from the area he'd most likely be heading out to the open sea, fishing rod in hand; or off the warmth of Florida in his RV. Four wheels move the body; two wheels move the soul: Jim enjoyed riding his Harley. He loved life to the fullest and could party anyone under the table. But, he was always full of energy, be it the extreme devotion to his company (prestige trucking), the fact that he hit the dance floor first at the first sounds of the chicken dance at any family function, or his frequent telling of corny jokes. He loved to eat but cooking wasn't really his thing, except for a few steaks on the grill. Of course, he found his real calling late in life; that of a grandfather. Jim was the type that always entertained the grands with his antics and his toys (even if many were adult in nature.) He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Edgewater and the Moose in Mt. Holly, Beverly AC Club, and Fridays found him at Otts.
He'd fix the car of a pretty girl named Patricia. She got her car fixed and Jim found the love of a lifetime. They'd share a 44 year marriage. He is survived by children: Jim (Terry), Debbie (Tom), Paul, Louis (Colleen), Barbie (Ken); brother: Fred (Margaret); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; extended grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents: Jim and Virginia and his brother Ernie (Ruth).
Come celebrate 85 great years Saturday 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Beverly NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St Joseph's site. Interment Monument Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Samaritan Hospice, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or cancer.org
