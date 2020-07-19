James Marshall Letton III passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his Palmyra, N.J. home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was 75.Jim was born Sept. 6, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa. to James and Catherine Letton.He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marie; six children, Tricia Clark and her husband, Wayne, Suzanne Lane and her husband, Jerry, Karen Palumbo and her husband, Richard, Mary Letton, Jim Letton, and Julie Letton; two grandchildren, Angeline Lane and Dean Palumbo; his parents, James and Catherine Letton; his brother, Donald Letton and wife, Barbara; his sister, Doreen Denver; as well as numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.Jim was a devoted family man. When he wasn't immersed in a book he could be found spending time with his family or engaged in leather crafting or home repairs. Except during tax season, when only his clients saw him! He volunteered for years with the Boy Scouts and was a proud recipient of the Silver Beaver award.Relatives and friends are invited to the starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family askes that you make a donation to The Bread of Life Food Pantry at Epworth United Methodist Church, 501 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, NJ 08065.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton