James Martyn Detwiler of Medford Lakes passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.
He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1945. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He graduated from The American University with a B.A. in Economics in 1952.
Jim was a member of the Cathedral of the Woods in Medford Lakes. He also was a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club, Rotary Club and the Lions Club, and an active participant in the Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival.
He and his wife enjoyed dancing together. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family on Long Beach Island.
He worked for the United Way in numerous fund raising capacities for over 30 years in Burlington County, Camden County, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York. He started his career at Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance as a security analyst.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara, his son, James Detwiler Jr. (Jacquelyn), and his daughter, Linda Ryan (Joseph). He was the adoring grandfather of Stephan and Phillip Detwiler and Kevin Ryan, and step-grandfather to David and Darren Ryan and great grandchildren, William, Lorelai and Forest. He is also survived by his nieces, Jeannie and Catey, and nephew, Andy.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert S. Detwiler Jr. (Ann).
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ 08055.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020